REAL’s Financial Health: Exploring Therealreal Inc’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

Therealreal Inc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.94 on 07/13/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.00 on 05/03/23.

52-week price history of REAL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Therealreal Inc’s current trading price is -38.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 81.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.00 to $2.94. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Therealreal Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.9 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.66 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Therealreal Inc (REAL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 187.06M and boasts a workforce of 3468 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.0529, with a change in price of -0.4300. Similarly, Therealreal Inc recorded 2,578,751 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.20%.

REAL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Therealreal Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 28.99%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 24.10%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 16.99% and 11.44% respectively.

REAL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -9.95%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -31.70%. The price of REAL decreased -23.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.18%.