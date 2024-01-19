Range Resources Corp Inc. (RRC) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -4.50%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -3.74%. The price of RRC decreased -4.28% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.23%.

The stock market performance of Range Resources Corp has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $37.88 on 11/03/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $22.61, recorded on 02/21/23.

52-week price history of RRC Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Range Resources Corp’s current trading price is -23.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.57%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $22.61 and $37.88. The Energy sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.81 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.68 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Range Resources Corp (RRC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.01B and boasts a workforce of 544 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.26, with a change in price of -2.18. Similarly, Range Resources Corp recorded 2,616,799 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.98%.

RRC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RRC stands at 0.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.52.

RRC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Range Resources Corp over the last 50 days is at 9.25%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 8.57%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 10.61% and 17.10%, respectively.