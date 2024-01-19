Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Prospect Capital Corporation’s current trading price is -21.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.50%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $5.03 and $7.70. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.77 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.11 million observed over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Prospect Capital Corporation had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $7.70 on 02/17/23, while the lowest value was $5.03 on 10/30/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.46B.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.87, with a change in price of -0.09. Similarly, Prospect Capital Corporation recorded 1,817,940 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.48%.

PSEC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Prospect Capital Corporation over the last 50 days is at 69.81%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 30.43%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 26.09% and 20.54%, respectively.

PSEC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 0.25%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -8.32%. The price of PSEC decreased -1.07% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.67%.