PM Stock: Exploring Philip Morris International Inc’s Growth

Philip Morris International Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $105.62 on 02/01/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $87.23 on 10/27/23.

52-week price history of PM Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Philip Morris International Inc’s current trading price is -11.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.83%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $87.23 to $105.62. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the Philip Morris International Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.64 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.4.57 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 144.67B and boasts a workforce of 79800 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 93.15, with a change in price of -0.89. Similarly, Philip Morris International Inc recorded 4,368,898 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.95%.

PM Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Philip Morris International Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 55.41%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 25.32%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 37.94% and 51.02% respectively.

PM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -0.95%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -5.65%. The price of PM leaped by -1.34% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.35%.