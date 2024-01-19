PLRX’s Stock Market Adventure: -8.83% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -8.83% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -7.35%. The price of PLRX leaped by -1.49% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -4.12%.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $36.64 on 01/27/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $12.60 on 11/13/23.

52-week price history of PLRX Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Pliant Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -54.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.98%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $12.60 and $36.64. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.87 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.47 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 988.95M and boasts a workforce of 124 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.83, with a change in price of -0.01. Similarly, Pliant Therapeutics Inc recorded 533,591 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.06%.

PLRX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PLRX stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

PLRX Stock Stochastic Average

Pliant Therapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 55.67%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 14.56%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 35.73% and 45.73%, respectively.