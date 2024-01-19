Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Plains GP Holdings LP’s current trading price is -1.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.10%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $11.79 and $16.70 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.39 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.07 million over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Plains GP Holdings LP had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $16.70 on 09/22/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $11.79 on 03/16/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.22B and boasts a workforce of 4100 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.90, with a change in price of +0.49. Similarly, Plains GP Holdings LP recorded 2,270,363 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.08%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PAGP stands at 5.41. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.95.

PAGP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Plains GP Holdings LP’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 86.98%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 80.18%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.38% and 83.49%, respectively.

PAGP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 2.82% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 6.08%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PAGP has fallen by 7.26%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.43%.