Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Pioneer Natural Resources Co.’s current trading price is -15.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.79%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $173.60 and $255.63. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.82 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.3 million over the last 3 months.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $255.63 on 10/19/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $173.60 on 03/16/23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 50.61B and boasts a workforce of 2076 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 233.15, with a change in price of -16.15. Similarly, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. recorded 2,613,726 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.94%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PXD stands at 0.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.23.

PXD Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Pioneer Natural Resources Co.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 5.81%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 8.51%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 13.30% and 16.56% respectively.

PXD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -3.67%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 4.22%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PXD has leaped by -4.63%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.99%.