PDSB’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Stock Performance

The market performance of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $10.34 on 06/01/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $3.80 on 10/27/23.

52-week price history of PDSB Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s current trading price is -58.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.89%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $3.80 and $10.34. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.84 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.54 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 133.46M and boasts a workforce of 26 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.10, with a change in price of -1.55. Similarly, PDS Biotechnology Corporation recorded 502,509 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -26.54%.

Examining PDSB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PDSB stands at 0.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.96.

PDSB Stock Stochastic Average

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 12.33%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 22.50%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 11.73% and 5.89%, respectively.

PDSB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -13.68%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -27.53%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PDSB has leaped by -15.88%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.63%.