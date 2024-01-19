PANL’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd’s Performance

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $8.37 on 01/18/24 and a low of $5.06 for the same time frame on 03/21/23.

52-week price history of PANL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd’s current trading price is 3.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 71.15%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $5.06 to $8.37. In the Industrials sector, the Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.56 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.25 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 41.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 402.43M and boasts a workforce of 570 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.61, with a change in price of +2.93. Similarly, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd recorded 214,816 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +51.13%.

Examining PANL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PANL stands at 0.84. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.67.

PANL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd over the last 50 days is 98.77%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 97.32%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 87.20% and 71.70%, respectively.

PANL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 5.10%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 25.14%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PANL has fallen by 9.90%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.87%.