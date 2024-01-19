PAGS’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 2.33% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 33.19%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PAGS has fallen by 14.85%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.33%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $13.19 on 05/23/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $6.93 on 11/01/23.

52-week price history of PAGS Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. PagSeguro Digital Ltd’s current trading price is -3.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 84.13%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $6.93 and $13.19. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.81 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 3.9 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 63.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.23B and boasts a workforce of 8952 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.49, with a change in price of +4.06. Similarly, PagSeguro Digital Ltd recorded 3,895,257 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +46.67%.

PAGS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PAGS stands at 0.95. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.27.

PAGS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for PagSeguro Digital Ltd over the last 50 days is presently at 95.30%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 81.25%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 85.42% and 84.34%, respectively.