NXPI Stock Update: NXP Semiconductors NV’s Banking’s Market Struggles and Potential Opportunities

NXP Semiconductors NV’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $238.27 on 12/15/23, and the lowest price during that time was $155.31, recorded on 04/27/23.

52-week price history of NXPI Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. NXP Semiconductors NV’s current trading price is -11.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.25%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $155.31 and $238.27. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.15 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.27 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 54.54B and boasts a workforce of 34500 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 202.38, with a change in price of +17.79. Similarly, NXP Semiconductors NV recorded 2,058,486 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.18%.

NXPI Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NXPI stands at 1.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.20.

NXPI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of NXP Semiconductors NV over the past 50 days is 55.63%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 31.03%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 19.12% and 15.75%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

NXPI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -7.87% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -3.94%. The price of NXPI leaped by -9.15% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.15%.