NRDY’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $2.33 to $5.37 – What’s Next for Investors?

Nerdy Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $5.37 on 08/04/23 and the lowest value was $2.33 on 11/10/23.

52-week price history of NRDY Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Nerdy Inc’s current trading price is -41.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.76%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $2.33 and $5.37. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.42 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.92 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Nerdy Inc (NRDY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 327.88M and boasts a workforce of 700 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.34, with a change in price of -1.38. Similarly, Nerdy Inc recorded 854,669 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -30.53%.

Examining NRDY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NRDY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

NRDY Stock Stochastic Average

Nerdy Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 63.78%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 22.03%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 27.34% and 25.53%, respectively.

NRDY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -8.45%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -28.47%. The price of NRDY fallen by 3.63% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.18%.