Nova Ltd (NVMI) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Nova Ltd’s current trading price is -0.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.62%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $86.82 and $138.50. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.64 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.12 million over the last 3 months.

Nova Ltd ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $138.50 on 01/18/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $86.82 on 02/24/23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Nova Ltd (NVMI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 32.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.99B and boasts a workforce of 1177 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 118.11, with a change in price of +16.74. Similarly, Nova Ltd recorded 126,182 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.84%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NVMI stands at 0.34. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

NVMI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Nova Ltd over the last 50 days is 88.56%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 63.93%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 50.27% and 49.23%, respectively.

NVMI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 0.23%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 16.38%. The price of NVMI fallen by 4.01% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.12%.