NOV Inc (NOV) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. NOV Inc’s current trading price is -21.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.58%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $14.05 and $24.83. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.87 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.22 million over the last 3 months.

In terms of market performance, NOV Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $24.83 on 01/27/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $14.05 on 05/31/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

NOV Inc (NOV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.67B and boasts a workforce of 32307 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.98, with a change in price of -0.71. Similarly, NOV Inc recorded 3,357,979 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.52%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NOV stands at 0.43. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

NOV Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for NOV Inc over the last 50 days is 44.19%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 29.38%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 21.33% and 31.44%, respectively.

NOV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -3.99%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 5.53%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NOV has leaped by -1.82%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.99%.