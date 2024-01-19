Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Norfolk Southern Corp.’s current trading price is -9.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.95%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $183.09 and $260.20. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 2.86 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.16 million over the last three months.

The stock market performance of Norfolk Southern Corp. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $260.20 on 01/23/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $183.09, recorded on 10/25/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 52.98B and boasts a workforce of 19300 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 210.18, with a change in price of +25.70. Similarly, Norfolk Southern Corp. recorded 1,193,742 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.32%.

How NSC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NSC stands at 1.31. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.28.

NSC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Norfolk Southern Corp. over the last 50 days is presently at 91.29%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 71.20%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 39.15% and 34.27%, respectively.

NSC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -0.90%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -1.33%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NSC has fallen by 0.86%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.36%.