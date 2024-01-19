New York Times Co. (NYT) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. New York Times Co.’s current trading price is -4.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.11%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $32.76 and $49.54. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Communication Services reached around 2.99 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.28 million over the last three months.

New York Times Co.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $49.54 on 12/29/23, and the lowest price during that time was $32.76, recorded on 01/19/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

New York Times Co. (NYT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.82B and boasts a workforce of 5800 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 44.20, with a change in price of +5.05. Similarly, New York Times Co. recorded 1,201,203 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.89%.

How NYT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NYT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

NYT Stock Stochastic Average

New York Times Co.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 76.41%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 52.43%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 50.45% and 63.99%, respectively.

NYT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -2.98%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 13.52%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NYT has fallen by 4.23%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.39%.