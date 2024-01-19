Ncino Inc. (NCNO) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Ncino Inc.’s current trading price is -9.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.27%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $19.58 and $35.83 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.94 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.6 million over the last three months.

Ncino Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $35.83 on 01/11/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $19.58 on 03/13/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Ncino Inc. (NCNO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.66B and boasts a workforce of 1791 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.74, with a change in price of +3.51. Similarly, Ncino Inc. recorded 641,923 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.17%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NCNO stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

NCNO Stock Stochastic Average

Ncino Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 58.49%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 18.26%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 53.24% and 70.34%, respectively.

NCNO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -3.78%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 4.15%. The price of NCNO increased 2.83% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.35%.