Navigating CNXA Stock: Connexa Sports Technologies Inc Journey

The stock market performance of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $20.76 on 01/26/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.17, recorded on 12/22/23.

52-week price history of CNXA Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -99.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.90%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.17 and $20.76. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.54 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.28 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -89.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 0.64M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5957, with a change in price of -3.3348. Similarly, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc recorded 1,775,056 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -94.74%.

CNXA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc over the last 50 days is at 2.78%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 18.31%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 27.93% and 33.74%, respectively.

CNXA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -8.90%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -97.10%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CNXA has leaped by -5.75%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.89%.