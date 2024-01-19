McDonald’s Corp (MCD) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. McDonald’s Corp’s current trading price is -0.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.90%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $245.73 and $299.35. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.15 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.04 million observed over the last three months.

McDonald’s Corp’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $299.35 on 07/21/23, and the lowest price during that time was $245.73, recorded on 10/06/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

McDonald’s Corp (MCD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 215.49B and boasts a workforce of 150000 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 275.95, with a change in price of +12.49. Similarly, McDonald’s Corp recorded 2,947,488 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.39%.

MCD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of McDonald’s Corp over the past 50 days is 94.43%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 84.00%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 62.35% and 53.06%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

MCD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 0.19%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -0.01%. The price of MCD fallen by 2.36% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.00%.