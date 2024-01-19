MA’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 1.76%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 9.03%. The price of MA increased 2.26% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.71%.

The market performance of Mastercard Incorporated’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $431.79 on 01/19/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $340.21 on 03/13/23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

52-week price history of MA Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Mastercard Incorporated’s current trading price is 0.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.57%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $340.21 and $431.79. The trading volume for the Financial sector company’s shares reached about 0.62 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.59 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 407.02B and boasts a workforce of 29900 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 406.65, with a change in price of +30.49. Similarly, Mastercard Incorporated recorded 2,460,081 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.57%.

MA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MA stands at 2.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.25.

MA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Mastercard Incorporated’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 97.87%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 94.03%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 86.13% and 82.97% respectively.