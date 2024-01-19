LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. LiveRamp Holdings Inc’s current trading price is 6.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 103.01%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $20.25 and $38.78. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 1.41 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.5 million over the last three months.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $38.78 on 01/18/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $20.25 on 03/24/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 39.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.69B and boasts a workforce of 1370 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.24, with a change in price of +9.98. Similarly, LiveRamp Holdings Inc recorded 463,042 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +32.05%.

How RAMP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RAMP stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

RAMP Stock Stochastic Average

LiveRamp Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 88.59%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 81.20%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 73.01% and 78.80%, respectively.

RAMP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 8.55%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 44.84%. The price of RAMP increased 17.32% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.10%.