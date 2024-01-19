KNX: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -3.89% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -1.70%. The price of KNX leaped by -4.13% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.57%.

In terms of market performance, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $64.35 on 02/02/23, while the lowest value was $45.73 on 10/19/23.

52-week price history of KNX Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -13.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.17%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $45.73 and $64.35. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.66 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 2.06 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.94B and boasts a workforce of 28500 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 52.82, with a change in price of +0.08. Similarly, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc recorded 2,013,055 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.14%.

KNX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KNX stands at 0.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.37.

KNX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc over the last 50 days is at 61.17%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 35.13%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 18.47% and 12.08%, respectively.