Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Heron Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -38.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 318.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.50 and $3.41 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.11 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.28 million over the last three months.

The market performance of Heron Therapeutics Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $3.41 on 02/06/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.50 on 11/09/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 176.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 313.65M and boasts a workforce of 203 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.26, with a change in price of +0.41. Similarly, Heron Therapeutics Inc recorded 2,789,216 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.40%.

HRTX Stock Stochastic Average

Heron Therapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 84.57%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 62.82%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 72.22% and 73.22%, respectively.

HRTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 22.94% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 39.33%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HRTX has fallen by 15.47%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.07%.