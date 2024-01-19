GXAI Stock: Exploring Gaxos.AI Inc’s Growth

52-week price history of GXAI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Gaxos.AI Inc’s current trading price is -95.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.36%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.25 to $5.15. In the Communication Services sector, the Gaxos.AI Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 6.75 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.26 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Gaxos.AI Inc (GXAI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -51.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.07M and boasts a workforce of 3 employees.

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GXAI stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -24.74%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -65.42%. The price of GXAI leaped by -20.28% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.70%.