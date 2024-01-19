GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. GFL Environmental Inc.’s current trading price is -13.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.90%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $26.87 and $39.06. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 1.02 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.36 million over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, GFL Environmental Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $39.06 on 07/05/23, while the lowest value was $26.87 on 11/29/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.52B and boasts a workforce of 19500 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.33, with a change in price of +1.14. Similarly, GFL Environmental Inc. recorded 1,274,605 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.49%.

How GFL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GFL stands at 1.27. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.26.

GFL Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for GFL Environmental Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 87.00%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 61.76%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 32.25% and 25.06%, respectively.

GFL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -1.97%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -8.72%. The price of GFL fallen by 3.08% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.30%.