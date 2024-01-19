Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s current trading price is -14.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.05%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $12.39 and $19.84 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.89 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.74 million over the last three months.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $19.84 on 02/24/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $12.39 on 05/31/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 722.33M and boasts a workforce of 1006 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.53, with a change in price of +3.51. Similarly, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited recorded 686,055 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +26.06%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GNK stands at 0.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

GNK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 93.52%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 82.46%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 58.30% and 49.86%, respectively.

GNK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 2.35%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 24.94%. The price of GNK fallen by 8.15% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.99%.