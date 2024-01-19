FTAI Infrastructure Inc: Analyzing FIP Stock Trends

In terms of market performance, FTAI Infrastructure Inc had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $4.43 on 12/20/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $2.35 on 03/15/23.

52-week price history of FIP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. FTAI Infrastructure Inc’s current trading price is -16.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.30%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $2.35 to $4.43. In the Industrials sector, the FTAI Infrastructure Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.75 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.51 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 370.10M and boasts a workforce of 690 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.49, with a change in price of +0.40. Similarly, FTAI Infrastructure Inc recorded 463,775 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.05%.

Examining FIP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FIP stands at 1.64. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.63.

FIP Stock Stochastic Average

Today, FTAI Infrastructure Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 42.74%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 29.70%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 24.42% and 30.58% respectively.

FIP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -4.37%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 3.05%. The price of FIP leaped by -13.08% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.68%.