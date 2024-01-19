FNB’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -5.23%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 2.84%. The price of FNB leaped by -4.11% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.33%.

F.N.B. Corp. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $14.68 on 02/15/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $10.09 on 05/04/23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

52-week price history of FNB Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. F.N.B. Corp.’s current trading price is -11.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.34%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $10.09 and $14.68. The trading volume for the Financial sector company’s shares reached about 2.45 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.83 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.68B and boasts a workforce of 4018 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.86, with a change in price of +1.51. Similarly, F.N.B. Corp. recorded 1,971,912 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.08%.

FNB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FNB stands at 0.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.37.

FNB Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for F.N.B. Corp. over the last 50 days is 69.00%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 20.51%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 13.42% and 11.66%, respectively.