Fiserv, Inc.: A Comprehensive Look at the Stock’s Ups and Downs

Fiserv, Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $137.99 on 01/18/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $101.58 on 01/20/23.

52-week price history of FI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Fiserv, Inc.’s current trading price is -0.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.67%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $101.58 to $137.99. In the Technology sector, the Fiserv, Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.86 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.01 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 82.71B and boasts a workforce of 41000 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 123.48, with a change in price of +17.15. Similarly, Fiserv, Inc. recorded 2,742,024 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.21%.

Examining FI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FI stands at 0.79. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.77.

FI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Fiserv, Inc. over the last 50 days is 95.56%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 87.67%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 91.68% and 94.01%, respectively.

FI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 3.74% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 7.98%. The price of FI fallen by 3.61% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.78%.