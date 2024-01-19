Evergy Inc Inc. (EVRG) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -2.51%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -14.87%. The price of EVRG decreased -1.68% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.90%.

Evergy Inc’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $63.93 on 04/06/23, with the lowest value being $46.92 on 10/06/23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

52-week price history of EVRG Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Evergy Inc’s current trading price is -20.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.47%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $46.92 and $63.93. The Utilities sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.76 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 2.85 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Evergy Inc (EVRG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.69B and boasts a workforce of 4512 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 51.54, with a change in price of -5.34. Similarly, Evergy Inc recorded 2,564,285 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.50%.

EVRG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EVRG stands at 1.31. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.95.

EVRG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Evergy Inc over the past 50 days is 44.88%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 1.92%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 27.36% and 51.70%, respectively, over the past 20 days.