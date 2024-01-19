Dollar Tree Inc Inc. (DLTR) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -6.72%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -12.15%. The price of DLTR increased 1.30% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.71%.

Dollar Tree Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $161.10 on 05/19/23 and a low of $102.77 for the same time frame on 10/03/23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

52-week price history of DLTR Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Dollar Tree Inc’s current trading price is -17.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.94%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $102.77 and $161.10. The trading volume for the Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares reached about 3.38 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 2.23 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 28.87B and boasts a workforce of 207500 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 119.43, with a change in price of +8.63. Similarly, Dollar Tree Inc recorded 2,375,711 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.97%.

DLTR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DLTR stands at 1.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.00.

DLTR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Dollar Tree Inc over the last 50 days is 62.09%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 11.16%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 29.98% and 37.69%, respectively.