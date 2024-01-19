CVKD’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 27.04%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -28.79%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CVKD has fallen by 84.31%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 42.42%.

52-week price history of CVKD Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -86.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 137.97%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.40 and $6.75. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.66 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 82780.0 over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (CVKD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 53.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.24M and boasts a workforce of 3 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6085, with a change in price of +0.1950. Similarly, Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc recorded 79,138 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +26.17%.

CVKD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CVKD stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CVKD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc over the past 50 days is 93.16%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 92.34%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 93.27% and 92.22%, respectively, over the past 20 days.