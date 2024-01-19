Company’s Banking Shares: Up 2.45% from 52-Week Low, But Can the Momentum Hold?

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $279.65 on 01/19/24 and a low of $171.23 for the same time frame on 01/20/23.

52-week price history of CDNS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s current trading price is 2.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.32%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $171.23 to $279.65. In the Technology sector, the Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.64 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.46 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 77.95B and boasts a workforce of 10200 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 253.93, with a change in price of +54.00. Similarly, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. recorded 1,340,057 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.22%.

Examining CDNS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CDNS stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.21.

CDNS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 99.46%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 99.42%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 93.91% and 88.62% respectively.

CDNS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 5.19%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 19.98%. The price of CDNS increased 4.75% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.39%.