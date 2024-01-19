Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -25.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.61%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.99 and $2.14 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.31 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 3.29 million over the last three months.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $2.14 on 02/03/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.99 on 05/11/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 38.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 767.99M and boasts a workforce of 4700 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4410, with a change in price of +0.1950. Similarly, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. recorded 3,583,615 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.03%.

CCO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 57.06%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 26.63%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 14.62% and 11.49%, respectively.

CCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -12.64%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -4.22%. The price of CCO decreased -5.36% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.92%.