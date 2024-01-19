Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -72.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1256.73%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.17 and $8.50. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.26 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 14.88 million observed over the last three months.

The market performance of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $8.50 on 03/02/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.17, recorded on 10/26/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 788.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 47.61M and boasts a workforce of 8 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.16, with a change in price of +1.73. Similarly, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc recorded 9,390,165 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +293.89%.

How CDIO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CDIO stands at 0.82. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CDIO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc over the past 50 days is 60.22%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 24.39%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 37.84% and 47.42%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CDIO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -6.83% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 98.29%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CDIO has leaped by -0.85%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -21.09%.