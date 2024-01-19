Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. Inc. (CNQ) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -4.47%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 8.29%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CNQ has fallen by 0.30%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.07%.

The market performance of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $68.74 on 12/01/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $48.81, recorded on 03/16/23.

52-week price history of CNQ Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s current trading price is -8.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.23%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $48.81 and $68.74. The shares of the Energy sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 3.58 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 3.22 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 67.75B and boasts a workforce of 10035 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 64.62, with a change in price of +2.53. Similarly, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. recorded 3,162,313 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.21%.

CNQ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNQ stands at 0.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.29.

CNQ Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. over the last 50 days is presently at 25.45%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 9.03%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 14.93% and 27.85%, respectively.