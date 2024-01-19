Can Vistra Corp Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

Vistra Corp saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $39.99 on 01/17/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $21.18 on 03/03/23.

52-week price history of VST Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Vistra Corp’s current trading price is -1.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 86.07%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $21.18 and $39.99. In the Utilities sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.22 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.6 million over the past three months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Vistra Corp (VST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 21.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.09B and boasts a workforce of 4910 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 34.75, with a change in price of +9.40. Similarly, Vistra Corp recorded 4,618,097 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +31.32%.

Examining VST’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VST stands at 2.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.19.

VST Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Vistra Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 90.50%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 77.63%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 82.82% and 81.34%, respectively.

VST Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 2.31% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 44.20%. Over the past 30 days, the price of VST has fallen by 4.59%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.47%.