Behind MultiPlan Corp’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

MultiPlan Corp saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.29 on 06/28/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.61 on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of MPLN Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. MultiPlan Corp’s current trading price is -52.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 78.57%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.61 and $2.29. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.97 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.01 million over the past three months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -35.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 707.94M and boasts a workforce of 2500 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5410, with a change in price of -0.4500. Similarly, MultiPlan Corp recorded 1,032,048 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.22%.

Examining MPLN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MPLN stands at 2.63. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.62.

MPLN Stock Stochastic Average

MultiPlan Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 1.54%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 1.54%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 2.26% and 5.97%, respectively.

MPLN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -24.31%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -44.67%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MPLN has leaped by -29.68%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.49%.