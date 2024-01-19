BECN Stock: A Voyage Through Beacon Roofing Supply Inc’s Finances

The stock market performance of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $89.39 on 12/27/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $52.52, recorded on 01/20/23.

52-week price history of BECN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc’s current trading price is -5.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 61.70%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $52.52 and $89.39. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.5 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.55 million over the last three months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.38B and boasts a workforce of 7478 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 79.15, with a change in price of +9.12. Similarly, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc recorded 504,419 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.02%.

BECN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BECN stands at 1.73. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.65.

BECN Stock Stochastic Average

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 74.46%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 36.30%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 28.34% and 24.07%, respectively.

BECN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -2.41%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 0.62%. The price of BECN fallen by 0.43% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.87%.