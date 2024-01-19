Beazer Homes USA Inc. Inc. (BZH) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -3.34% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 10.82%. The price of BZH fallen by 4.01% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.40%.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $35.93 on 07/31/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $13.56 on 03/15/23.

52-week price history of BZH Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s current trading price is -9.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 140.86%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $13.56 and $35.93. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 0.63 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.41 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 37.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.03B and boasts a workforce of 1067 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.75, with a change in price of +3.79. Similarly, Beazer Homes USA Inc. recorded 416,701 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.13%.

BZH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BZH stands at 0.90. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.90.

BZH Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Beazer Homes USA Inc. over the last 50 days is 79.93%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 53.98%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 31.31% and 28.39%, respectively.