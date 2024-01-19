Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Ares Capital Corporation’s current trading price is -1.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.55%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $16.95 and $20.61. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.66 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.53 million over the last 3 months.

Ares Capital Corporation’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $20.61 on 01/04/24 and a low of $16.95 for the same time frame on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.54B.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.58, with a change in price of +1.05. Similarly, Ares Capital Corporation recorded 3,145,469 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.46%.

ARCC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Ares Capital Corporation over the last 50 days is 73.03%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 70.85%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 66.97% and 65.97%, respectively.

ARCC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 1.16% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 4.07%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ARCC has fallen by 2.60%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.18%.