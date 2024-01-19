AQST’s 2023 Market Dance: Up 22.77% – Time to Invest?

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 22.77% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 47.62%. The price of AQST fallen by 24.00% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.12%.

The market performance of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $2.81 on 01/16/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.72, recorded on 03/15/23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

52-week price history of AQST Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -11.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 244.44%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.72 and $2.81. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.97 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.5 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 40.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 165.59M and boasts a workforce of 130 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.81, with a change in price of +0.69. Similarly, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc recorded 406,270 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +38.55%.

AQST Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc over the past 50 days is 74.42%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 65.98%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 76.98% and 80.47%, respectively, over the past 20 days.