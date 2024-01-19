Analog Devices Inc. Inc. (ADI) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -4.33% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -2.97%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ADI has leaped by -5.43%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.85%.

Analog Devices Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $202.77 on 12/15/23, and the lowest price during that time was $154.99, recorded on 10/30/23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

52-week price history of ADI Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Analog Devices Inc.’s current trading price is -6.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.57%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $154.99 and $202.77. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.59 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 3.2 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 94.27B and boasts a workforce of 26000 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 179.62, with a change in price of +16.28. Similarly, Analog Devices Inc. recorded 3,169,362 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.37%.

ADI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ADI stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

ADI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Analog Devices Inc. over the past 50 days is 65.57%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 41.52%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 29.50% and 28.65%, respectively, over the past 20 days.