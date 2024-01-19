AM’s Stock Market Adventure: -2.63% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -2.63%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 2.87%. The price of AM decreased -1.69% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.73%.

In terms of market performance, Antero Midstream Corp had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $13.46 on 12/01/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $9.56 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of AM Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Antero Midstream Corp’s current trading price is -9.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.62%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$9.56 and $13.46. The Antero Midstream Corp’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 2.94 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 2.28 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Antero Midstream Corp (AM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.85B and boasts a workforce of 586 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.40, with a change in price of +0.40. Similarly, Antero Midstream Corp recorded 2,271,844 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.39%.

AM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AM stands at 1.51. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.51.

AM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Antero Midstream Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 10.00%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 20.00%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 23.33% and 24.49%, respectively.