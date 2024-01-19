Amphenol Corp. (APH Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

Amphenol Corp.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $99.93 on 12/15/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $72.00 on 04/26/23.

52-week price history of APH Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Amphenol Corp.’s current trading price is -3.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.31%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $72.00 and $99.93. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.81 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.67 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Amphenol Corp. (APH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 57.86B and boasts a workforce of 91000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 88.62, with a change in price of +11.16. Similarly, Amphenol Corp. recorded 2,536,784 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.05%.

APH Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APH stands at 0.55. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

APH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Amphenol Corp. over the last 50 days is at 79.84%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 47.87%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 36.55% and 37.59%, respectively.

APH Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -2.45%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 13.59%. Over the last 30 days, the price of APH has leaped by -2.60%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.51%.