AMGEN Inc. Inc. (AMGN) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 6.36%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 31.35%. The price of AMGN increased 11.20% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.07%.

AMGEN Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $311.05 on 01/08/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $211.71 on 06/01/23.

52-week price history of AMGN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. AMGEN Inc.’s current trading price is -1.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.70%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$211.71 and $311.05. The AMGEN Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.7 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.43 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

AMGEN Inc. (AMGN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 163.95B and boasts a workforce of 25200 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 274.06, with a change in price of +48.64. Similarly, AMGEN Inc. recorded 2,421,706 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.97%.

AMGN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMGN stands at 7.90. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 7.71.

AMGN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, AMGEN Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 88.08%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 83.28%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 82.03% and 81.97%, respectively.