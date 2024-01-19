Altus Power Inc (AMPS) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Altus Power Inc’s current trading price is -37.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.88%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $4.08 and $8.57. The company, active in the Utilities sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.24 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.17 million observed over the last three months.

Altus Power Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $8.57 on 01/23/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $4.08 on 05/02/23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Altus Power Inc (AMPS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 849.01M and boasts a workforce of 59 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.64, with a change in price of -0.65. Similarly, Altus Power Inc recorded 1,203,410 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.85%.

How AMPS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMPS stands at 2.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.29.

AMPS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Altus Power Inc over the past 50 days is 38.70%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 4.89%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 9.76% and 10.28%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

AMPS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -21.82%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -19.58%. The price of AMPS decreased -16.69% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.17%.