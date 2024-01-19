Allstate Corp Inc. (ALL) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 11.07% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 38.84%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ALL has fallen by 12.05%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.39%.

Allstate Corp experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $153.88 on 01/19/24 and the lowest value was $100.57 on 07/17/23.

52-week price history of ALL Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Allstate Corp’s current trading price is 1.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.58%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$100.57 and $153.88. The Allstate Corp’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 0.66 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.58 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Allstate Corp (ALL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 40.68B and boasts a workforce of 54500 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 128.12, with a change in price of +50.35. Similarly, Allstate Corp recorded 1,620,426 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +47.89%.

ALL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALL stands at 0.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.52.

ALL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Allstate Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 96.43%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 95.43%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 94.61% and 94.46%, respectively.