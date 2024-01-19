Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Albertsons Companies Inc’s current trading price is -8.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.63%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $19.14 and $23.88 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.56 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.77 million over the last three months.

The market performance of Albertsons Companies Inc’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $23.88 on 09/08/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $19.14 on 03/20/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.64B and boasts a workforce of 290000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 22.39, with a change in price of -0.15. Similarly, Albertsons Companies Inc recorded 3,400,513 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.68%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACI stands at 5.83. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.27.

ACI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Albertsons Companies Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 41.83%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 16.85%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 8.65% and 15.35%, respectively.

ACI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -4.61%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.27%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ACI has leaped by -3.18%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.82%.