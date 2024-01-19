AKBA’s 2023 Market Dance: Up 13.71% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 13.71%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 14.63%. The price of AKBA increased 22.61% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.03%.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $1.84 on 08/01/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.49 on 04/05/23.

52-week price history of AKBA Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -23.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 187.70%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.49 and $1.84. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.51 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 1.53 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 62.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 265.63M and boasts a workforce of 205 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1340, with a change in price of +0.2550. Similarly, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,510,269 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.17%.

AKBA Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 72.92%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 55.68%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 57.37% and 64.23%, respectively.